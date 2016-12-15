Broadview mounties find counterfeit gold

RCMP found what they first thought were precious metals when they pulled over a speeding car last weekend. On Dec. 3 at approximately 6:50 a.m., Broadview Combined Traffic Services members were patrolling on Highway 1. An eastbound vehicle was stopped for speeding. One of the three male occupants was found to have a warrant for arrest. The vehicle was searched and a large sum of cash was discovered, along with what appeared to be 32 pieces of gold and platinum with a potential value of between $50,000 to $100,000. Follow-up investigation determined that the gold and platinum were counterfeit and…