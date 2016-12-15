Broadview mounties find counterfeit gold

By Grasslands News Group -
When Broadview RCMP pulled over a speeding car they found a large sum of cash and what they believed was a huge amount of valuable gold and platinum. Three men were arrested who were suspects in several pawn transactions.

RCMP found what they first thought were precious metals when they pulled over a speeding car last weekend. On Dec. 3 at approximately 6:50 a.m., Broadview Combined Traffic Services members were patrolling on Highway 1. An eastbound vehicle was stopped for speeding. One of the three male occupants was found to have a warrant for arrest. The vehicle was searched and a large sum of cash was discovered, along with what appeared to be 32 pieces of gold and platinum with a potential value of between $50,000 to $100,000. Follow-up investigation determined that the gold and platinum were counterfeit and…

