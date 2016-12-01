To boldly go where no one has gone before

If you are someone who is able to come up with crappy ideas, you may be on your way to winning $30,000. NASA is looking for someone to help develop a new space suit for future lunar trips and beyond. But the suit that they want designed is not just any regular space suit – it is a specific space suit that will allow astronauts to go where no one has gone before. *Insert Star Wars theme music and toilet flushing noise* Being dubbed the “Space Poop Challenge,” NASA officials are offering $30,000 in prize money for anyone who designs…