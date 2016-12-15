The bigger the victory, the better the reward

A person who I don’t know and that I never actually heard of before once said, “The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.” Nothing more could be true. Over this past year, I have spent a bit of time getting back to doing things in my life that I used to do years ago before things got so busy. It started this summer with activities like camping, playing slo-pitch, BBQing on the back deck with friends, sitting around a bonfire, and having bocce ball tournaments in my backyard. And now, I have returned to a winter…