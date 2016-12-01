Assessments could push up property taxes

Residents in communities could see an increase in their taxes due to the government’s announcement on revaluation for property taxes for 2017. Revaluation Year Saskatchewan’s property tax system levies taxes based on taxable property assessment. “The province mandates that every 4 years that SAMA (Sask Assessment Management Agency) conducts a revaluation of all Sask properties. 2017 is a revaluation year,” Whitewood Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Sharon Rodgers stated. “The revaluations reflect changes from the last revaluation to a base date. The 2017 revaluation uses a base date of Jan. 1, 2015. This means the market date, sales etc. used to…