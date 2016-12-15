Accident causes power outage

Residents of Whitewood and surrounding communities woke up in the dark and cold Wednesday morning after an accident west of Moosomin knocked out power for 3 1/2 hours. At around 4 a.m. on Dec. 14, power was knocked out to thousands of people in four communities after a semi-unit hit the ditch near Red Jacket and struck a power pole. Homes and businesses in Whitewood, Wapella, Moosomin, Rocanville and surrounding areas were all affected. Power was restored to Whitewood at around 7:30 a.m. and restoration to the entire area was expected by 11 a.m. As a result of the outage,…