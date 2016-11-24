Zach Miller speaks out about staying safe from predators

Students were learning much more than the “Three Rs” on Nov. 18 when Zachary Miller and Val Caldwell spent the day at Whitewood School to cover such topics of how to stay safe, what healthy relationships are, and staying safe when using the Internet. It may seem like a lot to cover in a short period of time but both Miller, assisted by Borderland Co-op’s Tera Harper, and Caldwell, provided some serious and pertinent information to kids from kindergarten to Grade 9. Miller and Harper use puppets and books in some of their presentations, depending on the age of their…