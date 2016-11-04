White helps to launch new radio station

For Alex White, rock n’ roll is where he comes from and what he loves listening to. Growing up listened to bands throughout the 1970s, ’80’s and ’90s, the 47-year-old Whitewood native is now living his rock ‘n’ roll dream with the launch of a new radio station in Prince Albert. Known as Kent White when he was growing up in Whitewood, Alex has been working in radio for over 27 years in places such as Fort McMurray, Saskatoon, Edmonton, and the Kootenays in British Columbia. Having previously launched The Fox in Yorkton and in Prince Albert, he has now…