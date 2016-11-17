Tribute paid to soldiers for their sacrifices

The tributes, to fallen soldiers and to those serving at present, combined to make a touching Remembrance Day Service at Whitewood School. Students as young as Pre-Kindergarten to the grade 12 class joined the teachers, staff, their family members, community guests and Legion members on Thursday, Nov. 10th in the school gymnasium where Lawson Sippola and Blake Waynert emceed the service. O’ Canada started the 10:30 program followed by a song performed by grades 1/2 and 2/3. Whitewood Royal Canadian Legion Branch President Ray Giroux presented the Act of Remembrance, Legion Prayer to the group. A poem entitled “Soldier’s War…