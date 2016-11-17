Tribute paid to soldiers for their sacrifices

By Elaine Ashfield -
Aiden Niemi and Naylene Desjarlais lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day service held last Thursday, Nov. 10 at Whitewood School. Representatives for each grade and the staff laid a wreath during the ceremonies. Parents and members of the community also attended the impressive ceremonies.

The tributes, to fallen soldiers and to those serving at present, combined to make a touching Remembrance Day Service at Whitewood School. Students as young as Pre-Kindergarten to the grade 12 class joined the teachers, staff, their family members, community guests and Legion members on Thursday, Nov. 10th in the school gymnasium where Lawson Sippola and Blake Waynert emceed the service. O’ Canada started the 10:30 program followed by a song performed by grades 1/2 and 2/3. Whitewood Royal Canadian Legion Branch President Ray Giroux presented the Act of Remembrance, Legion Prayer to the group. A poem entitled “Soldier’s War…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR