Town divided by raid on marijuana dispensary

The investigation and closure of Martin Medical Services by the RCMP has created differences between the town and Jerry Martin, the owner of the medical marijuana distribution outlet. Martin’s dispensary store and house in Whitewood were both raided by RCMP on Nov. 8 during which police seized marijuana, hash oil, cellphones, computers, three vehicles and an undisclosed amount of cash. Martin, 45, was arrested for the operation of an unlawful marijuana dispensary and subsequently charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking cannabis, possession of marijuana, possession of cannabis resin, possession of the proceeds of crime, trafficking in the proceeds of crime, and…