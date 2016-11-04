Shoe boxes are being filled for needy children

The Canada-wide 2016 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection season—an annual initiative of Samaritan’s Purse Canada for 23 years— is happening again. It’s when thousands of individuals, families, churches, businesses, sports teams, and community groups begin packing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos. [caption id="attachment_6981" align="alignright" width="204"] Krista Domres and her son Reed were amongst the approximately two dozen people of all ages helping pack 120 shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child on Oct. 30 at the Evangelical Church in Whitewood.[/caption] In Whitewood, families met last Sunday evening at the Evangelical Missionary church to…