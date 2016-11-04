Shoe boxes are being filled for needy children

By Elaine Ashfield -
Jaya Brehaut (left) and Ryder Beutler were choosing articles to add to their shoe box last Sunday night when people met at the Evangelical church to fill the boxes for Operation Christmas Child to send to needy children around the world.

The Canada-wide 2016 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection season—an annual initiative of Samaritan’s Purse Canada for 23 years— is happening again. It’s when thousands of individuals, families, churches, businesses, sports teams, and community groups begin packing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos. [caption id="attachment_6981" align="alignright" width="204"] Krista Domres and her son Reed were amongst the approximately two dozen people of all ages helping pack 120 shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child on Oct. 30 at the Evangelical Church in Whitewood.[/caption] In Whitewood, families met last Sunday evening at the Evangelical Missionary church to…

