Quiet Hallowe’en for local communities

Trick or treaters took to the streets Monday night, Oct. 31, but all that appeared to happen in Whitewood and surrounding communities was the handing out of treats. The Broadview RCMP and the Whitewood Fire Department (WFD), who perform safety patrols in the community every Halloween, reported a quiet night on Halloween. While the streets were filled with kids earlier in the evening, there were no reports of wrongdoing, according to Staff Sgt. Alen Presler of the Broadview RCMP. “The night was non-eventful when it came to anything like mischief or crime,” said Presler. Fire Chief Bernard Brûlé echoed Presler’s…