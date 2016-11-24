Project to see lights installed at ball park

The recreation director for the Town of Whitewood reported on new events in recreation and also on proposed activities to take place in the future at the recent town council meeting. Matt Bahm told town council that a new part-time employee will be hired to work at the Whitewood Community Centre. Applications for the full-time employee close on Nov. 30 and hiring will hopefully be done immediately following. This would fill a vacant position among recreation staff. The Facility Management Committee (FMC) has completed the agreement with Coca-Cola for beverages. “Part of the agreement with Coca-Cola was that we need…