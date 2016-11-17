Pee Wee’s lose with two shootouts in 3 games

The Whitewood Elks’ pee wee team hosted a two-day tournament at the Whitewood Community Centre that saw eight teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba competing. More than 115 young players and hundreds of parents and fans turned out for the Nov. 12 and 13 tournament that included teams from Whitewood, Wapella, Esterhazy, Estevan, Elkhorn, Indian Head, Weyburn and Winnipeg. In the end, the Wapella Blackhawks won the A final in the tournament, going undefeated in their three games. A total of 12 games were played over the two days with teams advancing to four different playoff divisions for the finals. Whitewood…