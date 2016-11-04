Orioles’ season begins this weekend in THL

The first puck will be dropped in the Triangle Hockey League (THL) this weekend when the 2016-17 regular season officially gets underway. Two games Friday night will begin the new season with Ochapowace hosting the Kipling Oilers, and the Whitewood Orioles travelling to Langenburg to take on the Warriors. Then on Saturday night, the Orioles will host their home opener against the Bredenbury Cougars. The THL will once again consist of eight teams, with entries from Whitewood, Bredenbury, Esterhazy, Kipling, Langenburg, Ochapowace, Rocanville and Theodore. The regular season will run from the beginning of November until the end of January…