Orioles & Ochapowace struggle in week two

By Chris Ashfield -
The Whitewood Orioles suffered their first loss of the THL’s regular season on Nov. 12 in Rocanville when the Tigers defeated the senior team 4-1. The two teams meet for a rematch in Whitewood on Nov. 19.

The second weekend of the 2016/17 Triangle Hockey League (THL) season was a busy one with four games being held over two days. And while both the Whitewood Orioles and Ochapowace Thunder took to the ice, neither team was able to pull off a win. Whitewood (1) vs Rocanville (4) Travelling to Rocanville to take on the Tigers on Nov. 12, the Orioles knew they would be in for a tough battle. Facing off against what is considered the best team in the THL this season, on their home ice, the Orioles would have to play their absolute best to…

