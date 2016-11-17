Orioles & Ochapowace struggle in week two

The second weekend of the 2016/17 Triangle Hockey League (THL) season was a busy one with four games being held over two days. And while both the Whitewood Orioles and Ochapowace Thunder took to the ice, neither team was able to pull off a win. Whitewood (1) vs Rocanville (4) Travelling to Rocanville to take on the Tigers on Nov. 12, the Orioles knew they would be in for a tough battle. Facing off against what is considered the best team in the THL this season, on their home ice, the Orioles would have to play their absolute best to…