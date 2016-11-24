Orioles fall to Tigers; Ochap beats Cougars

The Whitewood Orioles took a mauling from the Rocanville Tigers during a Triangle Hockey League (THL) game in Whitewood on Nov. 19 when the visiting team ripped home five unanswered goals in the first period. Orioles’ goalie Chander Bachtold struggled in net for the first 20 minutes as Rocanville’s Brad Hickman scored twice and Dillan Reavie, Daniel Reid and Ryan Regal each added singles. With Matt Bahm in net for the second and third periods, and Bachtold playing out, the Orioles managed to stop the Tigers and finally find their way onto the scoreboard with a shot by Brennan Holloway…