New council sworn in following Oct. 26 election

The Town of Whitewood saw the mayor reinstated, as well as three incumbent councillors, when the votes had been tallied from the Oct. 26 municipal election. Official results from the Town of Whitewood, released at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, showed a close race for the mayor’s seat as incumbent Doug Armstrong received 154 votes, with Rhett Parks, manager at Whitewood Livestock, receiving 144 votes in his first bid at election for mayor. Denise Peter gained 49 votes and Fred Joynt garnered 19 votes. There were three rejected ballots with 366 people casting a ballot this year. Following the…