Marijuana dispensary raided; owner arrested

RCMP are currently conducting a raid on Martin's Medical on 3rd Ave in Whitewood. A second raid is also underway at the residence of Jerry Martin on the 400 block of Lalonde St in Whitewood. Martin is the owner of the store. [caption id="attachment_7009" align="alignright" width="209"] RCMP officers performing a search on Nov. 8 at Martin's Medical in Whitewood.[/caption] For most of the day, several RCMP vehicles and officers have been performing an intense search on the two sites. While few details are yet know, at least two vehicles have been impounded and it has since been confirmed by Martin's Vancouver lawyer Kirk…