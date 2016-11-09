Jerry Martin makes first court appearance

By Chris Ashfield -
Jerry Martin is escorted out of Broadview Court following his appearance on Wednesday. Martin was arrested Tuesday following a raid on his medical marijuana business and his residence, both located in Whitewood. Martin was released with several conditions and will reappear in court on Nov. 23.

The self-declared “King of Compassion,” well known cannabis activist Jerry Martin was arrested following a sweeping raid on his medical marijuana businesses and residence in Whitewood earlier this week. At 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 8, Broadview RCMP executed a warrant at Martin’s Medical on 3rd Avenue and a second search warrant at a residence belonging to Martin on the 400 block of Lalonde Street. During the search, police seized marijuana, hash oil, cellphones, computers, three vehicles and an undisclosed amount of cash. Martin, 45, was arrested and charged with a number of offenses under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act…

