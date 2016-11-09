Jerry Martin makes first court appearance

The self-declared “King of Compassion,” well known cannabis activist Jerry Martin was arrested following a sweeping raid on his medical marijuana businesses and residence in Whitewood earlier this week. At 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 8, Broadview RCMP executed a warrant at Martin’s Medical on 3rd Avenue and a second search warrant at a residence belonging to Martin on the 400 block of Lalonde Street. During the search, police seized marijuana, hash oil, cellphones, computers, three vehicles and an undisclosed amount of cash. Martin, 45, was arrested and charged with a number of offenses under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act…