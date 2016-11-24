The internet is not the place for facts

Abraham Lincoln said it best when he stated, “Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet.” Fake news stories on the internet have been the center of the post-US election fallout with the world’s biggest internet companies, Google and Facebook, facing mounting criticism over how fake news on their sites may have influenced the presidential election’s outcome. Considering false election stories from hoax sites and hyperpartisan blogs generated more engagement than content from real news sites during the last three months of the election, that may very well be the case. What is happening to our society? People are no…