Grimeau honoured by apprenticeship group

Lawrence Grimeau, who resides at Round Lake, was recently honored as Instructor of the Year by Apprenticeship Manitoba. This is Grimeau’s 11th year at Assiniboine Community College in Brandon where he instructs the pre-employment piping trades program and plumbing apprenticeship training at the college. In a recent story published in The Brandon Sun, Grimeau said, “I like to have the students relate back to industry. I used to have my own shop and I’ve worked in different places, so I like to have students do their work here just like they will when they get out in the field.” “You…