Good luck America – you’re going to need it

I don’t want to cause widespread panic or hysteria but in just a few days, either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton will be elected President of the United States. Gasp!!! I know. I too am afraid. The Nov. 8 presidential election has been, well, interesting. Between the comments that come from Trumps mouth to the fact the FBI are investigating Clinton, I am sure this election will be one for the record books in more ways than one. And like many of our American neighbours, regardless of who wins, I am contemplating packing up my stuff, stockpiling food and dry…