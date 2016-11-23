Gessner, Ella

Ella Elizabeth Gessner was born to George and Mary Ruecker on the family farm south of Lemberg, SK on November 16, 1929. She passed away on November 12, 2016, just four days before her 87th birthday.

Ella is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leonard; children Barry (Donna), Greg (Linda), Suzanne (Gunnar Hansson); grandchildren Lori (Dave) Fuller, Sheila (Kelsey) Litke, Jennifer (Tyler) Holowaty, Kayla Gessner, Yrsa Gunnarsd’ttir and step-granddaughter Eli’sabet Gunnarsd’ttir; great-grandchildren Heather Fuller, Christopher Fuller and Victoria Litke. She is also survived by brother Alfred Ruecker, sisters Edna Stack and Dorothea Baber, and many nieces and nephews. Ella was predeceased by her sister, Joan Polton.

Ella had numerous talents which she generously shared through her work and many volunteer activities in the community. She was involved with cake decorating, sewing, 4-H (where she was a leader for nearly 30 years), community choir, hairdressing and working in the courtyard at the nursing home, and she was a member of the Whitewood Museum and Heritage Committee. Ella had a very green thumb, which was evident from their beautiful yard and through her work with Community in Bloom. One of her greatest joys was babysitting; these precious little people became part of the family. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wapella was a very important part of Ella’s life. She was active in Sunday School, council, playing the organ for services, making hundreds of quilts and baby layettes for donation, countless bake sales and ethnic suppers, and she cherished the many friendships developed through the congregation. Ella touched many lives and will be profoundly missed.

Ella’s funeral service was held on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Whitewood with the Rev. Vivian Roberts officiating. Organist Hertha Briggs and an ecumenical choir led the congregation in the singing of the hymns “Fairest Lord Jesus (Beautiful Saviour)”, “Beyond the Sunset”, “Sweet Hour of Prayer”, “Day by Day”, and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand”. Other participants in the service were the readers Gunnar Hansson, Kayla Gessner and Linda Gessner, the eulogist Donna Gessner and the urn bearer Barry Gessner. Interment took place in the Whitewood Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.