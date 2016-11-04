Drunk drivers targeted by new gov’t legislation

Drinking and driving laws in Saskatchewan are about to get tougher with the government taking action against impaired driving through changes to legislation that was originally proclaimed in 2014. Saskatchewan has the highest rate per capita of impaired driving fatalities in Canada. In 2015 in Saskatchewan, there were nearly 1,200 impaired driving collisions, killing 53 people and injuring 578 others. “Drinking and driving has taken far too many lives in this province and people need to get the message that it is never acceptable, period,” said, Joe Hargrave, minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance. “Our government is committed to reducing…