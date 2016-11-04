Drivers to be fined for ‘holding’ cell phone if driving

The government is closing a loophole in the rules about people using cellphones while driving by sharpening up the language in the Traffic Safety Act. In an effort to combat distracted driving, and in response to recommendations from law enforcement, the government is strengthening cellphone legislation by changing the wording of the offence from the current “using” a mobile device to “holding, viewing, using or manipulating” a mobile device while driving. That means drivers can receive a $280 fine and four demerit points off their license just for holding or looking at their cellphones. The change comes after several instances…