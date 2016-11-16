Domoslai, August

It is with great sadness the family of August (Gus) John Domoslai announces his peaceful passing into the arms of our loving God on Friday, October 28, 2016 at the age of 94.

Gus was born on the family farm north of Burrows on February 17, 1922 to August and Elizabeth (nee Dorocki) Domoslai. He married the love of his life, Anne Farkas, in 1950, and together they farmed for forty years and raised their seven children. Gus was a loving, generous, adorable soul who will be dearly missed by everyone he came in touch with. He loved his family beyond compare, and his faith in the Lord ran deep throughout his entire life. He enjoyed many hours playing cribbage with family and friends, and his fun sense of humour brought plenty of smiles and laughter to all who knew him.

Gus was predeceased by his loving wife Anne Domoslai (nee Farkas), parents August and Elizabeth (nee Dorocki) Domoslai; a brother in infancy and brothers Laddie and Tony; sisters Alice Kershaw, Erma Wong and Gladys Stromgren; brothers-in-law Roland Kershaw, Ham Wong, Laddie Farkas and Wilfred Stromgren; sisters-in-law Irma Domoslai and Eva Domoslai; and a niece Darlene Malaryk.

Gus leaves to mourn his passing and to cherish his memory: his three daughters, Shirley (Garth) Glasser of Carlyle, Linda (Ron) Glasser of Lampman and Heather (Jim) McBride of Regina; four sons, Norman (Laurie) of Prince Albert, Garry of Regina, Rod (Stacey) of Regina and Tim of Regina; twelve grandchildren, Sherry Harpold (Dexter), Sharon (Tim) Robertson, Jennifer (Wade) Kibbler, Jason Glasser, Pam (Elden) Seib, Jeromy (Rachelle) Domoslai, Melissa Domoslai, Shannon McBride, Matthew McBride, Alayna (Jason) Nestman, Steven Domoslai (Susan) and Danae Domoslai; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler (Erin) Robertson, Cody Robertson (Sasha), Erica Robertson, Tegan Kibbler, Connor Domoslai, Triton Domoslai, Nicholas Seib, Lila Nestman and Owen Nestman; three step-grandchildren, Kiana Campbell, Kendyll Campbell and Kole Campbell; great-great-grandchildren, Macie Robertson and Kaibree Robertson. Also surviving are his four brothers, Frank Domoslai, Andy Domoslai, Albert Dolan and Emile (Sheila) Domoslai and one sister, Rose Farkas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Vigil service was held on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Whitewood with Rev. Fr. Rene Mangahas officiating. Rachelle Domoslai provided a reading. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, November 4, 2016 at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Whitewood with Rev. Fr. Rene Mangahas celebrating. Ernie and Dianne Veresh led in the singing of the hymns, “Amazing Grace”, “Make Me a Channel of Your Peace”, “And I Will Follow”, “Be Not Afraid” and “How Great Thou Art”. Participants included Stacey Domoslai providing the eulogy, Laurie Domoslai and Alayna Nestman reading scripture and Pam Seib and Sharon Robertson bearing the gifts. Interment followed in the Whitewood Cemetery with Sherry Harpold, Jason Glasser, Jeromy Domoslai, Steven Domoslai, Tyler Robertson and Matthew McBride as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.