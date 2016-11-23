Demofsky, Mike

Mike Demofsky of Whitewood, Saskatchewan passed away on Monday, November 14, 2016.

Mike was born to Peter and Pearl Demofsky on May 22, 1920 near Veregin, Saskatchewan. Upon graduating High School, he moved to Minton, Saskatchewan, where he worked for the RM of Surprise Valley. He began work as the secretary-treasurer for the R.M. of Silverwood in Whitewood in March of 1948.

In July of 1948, Mike married his childhood sweetheart, Vera Konkin, in Kamsack, Saskatchewan. They settled in Whitewood, where they remained and raised their family. Mike and Vera had three children, Ron, Linda and Darlene.

In 1953 Mike established Whitewood Agencies, providing real estate services and all classes of insurance to the residents and businesses of Whitewood and surrounding area. Mike was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family at their cabin at Round Lake. He was an active member of the community and participated in numerous service organizations. Mike and Vera traveled extensively, both in North America and countries abroad. Upon retirement they enjoyed spending their winter months in Mesa, Arizona.

Mike is survived by his wife Vera; son Ron (Pat); daughters Linda (David) and Darlene (John); grandchildren Brianna (Dwayne), Lane and Sarah; great-grandchildren Miriam and Haizlee; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private interment service was held at the Whitewood Cemetery officiated by the Reverend Barbara Wilkins of the Whitewood United Church. A memorial reception followed.