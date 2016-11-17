Cougar sighted in valley by local guide

Cougar numbers are on the rise throughout the province, including near Whitewood. The large predatory animal is becoming so common that one hunting guide has captured photos of one twice in two years. John Bear, who operates Lightning Bear Outfitters with his wife, Kelly, captured a photograph of a cougar in the area of the Qu’Appelle Valley north of Whitewood on a trail camera. Taken on Nov. 13 at around 8 a.m., it is the second year in a row that the local guide has photographed a cougar in the area. “We have been (guiding) for 17-years and we had…