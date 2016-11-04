Community and school to honour war veterans

The annual Remembrance Day Service will be held next Friday, Nov. 11, at the Royal Canadian Legion in Whitewood. “At 10:45 a.m. the veterans and legion members will march into the hall for the services,” legion member, Ray Giroux, confirmed with the Herald. Anyone planning to attend the services should be seated prior to 10:45 a.m. “Eleven a.m. is the Last Post. There is a pot luck following the service and we want everyone to know they are welcome,” Giroux also stated. “We would love to be able to have a march to the cenotaph to lay the wreaths,” Giroux…