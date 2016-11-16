Coleman, Cecil

John Cecil Colin Coleman was born January 14, 1927 at Whitewood, SK. He passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Wolseley, SK at the age of 89 years.

Cecil leaves to mourn his passing: children, Jocelyn (Bryan), Karen (Richard),Tara (Darcy), Lee (Sheri); thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; siblings Edith Berglund, Bruce Coleman, Wilbur Coleman, Eileen Innes, Corrine Burgess, Dolores Falk and Blaine Coleman; sisters-in-law Gladys Coleman and Agnes Witherspoon; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Cecil was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years Elinore; parents John and Ethel (Quirk); brothers Horace and Ray Coleman; sister Margorie Brown; son-in-law Bill Jones; brothers-in-law Alden Berglund, Ed Brown, Ross Innes, Gordon Burgess, Gordon Falk, Glen and Pat Witherspoon and Bob Brogden and sisters-in-law Debbie Purdue Coleman and Elaine Brogden.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Knox Presbyterian Church, Whitewood, with Pastor Jinsil Park officiating. The pianist, Linda Houtman, led the congregation in the singing of the hymns, “How Great Thou Art”, “Church in the Wildwood”, “Simply Trusting Everyday” and “The Lord Is My Shepherd”. Tim Coleman and Blaine Coleman presented eulogies, Megan Farkasdi and Blaine Coleman read scripture passages and Lance and Jill Jones presented a video tribute. Interment followed in the Whitewood Cemetery with James Coleman, Keagan Coleman, Chad Dalwood, Jeff Dalwood, Travis Jones and Zach Jones acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.