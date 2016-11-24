Citizen’s concern over town matters

Dear Editor: I think it is time I wrote to you concerning one of my biggest concerns right now. Whitewood town council seems to think that the money they receive through property taxes is their money. No, it is the people’s money, given to council to keep our roads clear of dust and stones, our back lanes straight and free of potholes — has anybody from the work crew checked the back lanes in the past month — pick up grass cuttings and leaves, branches and general clean up of the town, maintaining our sidewalks, cutting grass in the summer months and…