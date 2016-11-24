Christmas story to be told at Living Nativity

By Donna Beutler -
This file photo from last year shows just how much work goes into the production of the Living Nativity that is held at Whitewood Livestock each year. Whitewood Ministerial Association is presenting The Everlasting Story on Dec. 3 this year.

Whitewood’s Living Nativity marks its 10th production this year as it tells the Christmas story in word and song. The Everlasting Story is a production of the Whitewood Ministerial Association and will feature both a children’s choir and an adult choir, along with children in costume as they share what Christmas means to them. Of course, the Living Nativity will feature several live animals, all part of a yearly event that brings the story of Christ’s birth alive for all to see. The Auction Barn sales ring sets the stage for the stable of long ago as the children and…

