Christmas story to be told at Living Nativity

Whitewood’s Living Nativity marks its 10th production this year as it tells the Christmas story in word and song. The Everlasting Story is a production of the Whitewood Ministerial Association and will feature both a children’s choir and an adult choir, along with children in costume as they share what Christmas means to them. Of course, the Living Nativity will feature several live animals, all part of a yearly event that brings the story of Christ’s birth alive for all to see. The Auction Barn sales ring sets the stage for the stable of long ago as the children and…