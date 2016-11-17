CFIB report is a wake up call for Whitewood

Sometimes a smack across the head is what it takes before something gets recognized. Figuratively speaking of course. That is exactly what the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) did to our town this week with their Wanted: Property Tax Fairness in Saskatchewan annual report. In it, the CFIB listed Whitewood as having the biggest tax burden on businesses in southeast Saskatchewan, and seventh worst in the province. Ouch! There is little doubt in any local business owner’s mind that commercial property taxes are too high in Whitewood. As someone who owns businesses in three other communities, the taxes I…