Bruce, Barbara

Barbara Jean Bruce (McLeod) passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Whitewood Nursing Home.

Barbara was born on October 21, 1943 in Whitewood to Malcolm and Marjorie McLeod and was the youngest of their four children. She married Garry Bruce on December 22, 1966.

Barbara will be lovingly remembered by Garry and their three children; Derek (Jennifer) and their children, Joel, Deanna and Chad; Glenda (Shawn) and their children Cole and Ashley; and, Corwyn (Launa) and their children, Georgia and Charlie. Corwyn and Launa’s middle child, Lily was lost to us shortly after her birth and broke our hearts. Barbara is survived by her two brothers Doug (Dianne) and Robert (Olive) and her sister Peggy in Phoenix, AZ as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara lived a full life and took great pleasure in her children and grandchildren, her yard work and her Leader Post cross word puzzles in her later years. She was a teacher by training and in spirit. She taught school and Sunday school and was a substitute teacher after her children were older. She also taught piano lessons for several years. Barbara was an active and giving member in the Langbank community for many years, playing the piano for services at the Langbank United Church and being involved in many United Church functions. Barbara was also a major contributor to the farming operation. She drove the grain truck during harvest for many years, often with one or more of her children and then her grandchildren in the passenger seat.

Barbara and Garry travelled in the winters and had many adventures. They were regular visitors to Peggy’s in Phoenix, they made a winter trip to Australia and New Zealand in 2011 and enjoyed a cruise in the Panama Canal in 2012. They visited the Baldwin’s in Las Vegas many times and also made a fall trip to Pittsburg to visit the Dukes in 2010.

Per Barbara’s wishes, cremation has been accorded and a private interment of her ashes will be held at a later date. A service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held in the Langbank United Church on December 22, 2016.

Carscadden Funeral Chapels of Moosomin are assisting Barbara’s family with arrangements and online condolences would be welcomed at www.carscaddenfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Whitewood Community Health Centre or to the Alzheimer’s Society of Saskatchewan.