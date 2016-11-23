Browatzke, Randy

Randy Edwin Browatzke, 65, passed away November 19, 2016, in Whitewood, SK. Randy is survived by his wife Darlene, children Brett (Michelle) and Kelsey (Jared), sister Sandra, and mother Elsie. He was predeceased by his father, Edwin and step-father, Ansley Dew. A memorial gathering will be held at the Whitewood Legion Community Hall on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations are being made to the Whitewood Legion. To leaver a message of condolence for the family or to make a memorial donation, please visit www.matthewsfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.