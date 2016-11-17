Auditor’s report shows surplus budget in PVSD

Prairie Valley School Division has had its 2015-16 school year financial statements reviewed by auditors and has been given a thumbs-up. The auditor’s report states: “We have not identified any material uncertainties related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern.” “The final results that we got in our year end statements and in our auditor’s report were consistent with those projections during the year,” said Naomi Mellor, deputy director of division services and chief financial officer. PVSD manages a budget of more than $100 million. Overall spending was…