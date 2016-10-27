Zach Miller explains small town syndrome

A special presentation has helped Broadview parents and children build skills to increase their personal safety and reduce the risk of victimization. The Kids in the Know presentation, sponsored by Hometown Co-op, was offered to students and parents on Oct. 24th. Presenters Zach Miller and Val Caldwell exposed the dangers of online activity and revealed the threats that exist in the real world. “I’m tired of doing nothing, and seeing nothing done to protect our children,” said Miller. “I’m ready to make a difference.” Ten years ago, Zach Miller was kidnapped from his home in Whitewood. He, and a 14-year-old…