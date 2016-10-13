That’s it – there will be no more clowning around. Earlier this week, McDonald’s Corp. announced that their iconic clown mascot Ronald McDonald and his signature red and gold garb will be laying low and no longer be making public appearances. The decision came as a result of the “current climate around clown sightings in communities” across the United States and Canada in which clowns – which I assume are people dressed as clowns – are attempting to scare people. In some cases the clowns are even garnishing real or fake weapons and traumatizing their unwilling victims. And it’s happening…