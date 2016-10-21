Whitewood resident killed in highway collision

By Chris Ashfield -
Area resident Colin McCaw was killed when his car was broadsided by a pickup truck on Monday afternoon at the junction of the highway that leads to Melville on highway 9. The driver of the truck was taken by STARS to hospital but has since been released.

A two-vehicle collision south of Yorkton earlier this week claimed the life of a Whitewood resident and sent another man to hospital. The accident happened on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 15. At around 4 p.m., RCMP reported that a sedan being driven by a 51-year-old man was broadsided by a CP Rail pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man. The impact was so severe that both vehicles ended up on their side in the ditch. Melville/Ituna RCMP and Melville Fire and EMS responded and the driver of the sedan was declared dead at the…

