Whitewood resident killed in highway collision

A two-vehicle collision south of Yorkton earlier this week claimed the life of a Whitewood resident and sent another man to hospital. The accident happened on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 15. At around 4 p.m., RCMP reported that a sedan being driven by a 51-year-old man was broadsided by a CP Rail pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man. The impact was so severe that both vehicles ended up on their side in the ditch. Melville/Ituna RCMP and Melville Fire and EMS responded and the driver of the sedan was declared dead at the…