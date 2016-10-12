Wanted Sask. man may have shot mountie

Just before midnight October 10, 2016 Cut Knife RCMP received a complaint of a firearm being discharged inside a residence on Little Pine First Nation.

Upon arrival, two individuals were located injured inside the residence. One adult was pronounced deceased at the scene and one adult was transported to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

Police are seeking 40-year-old Sheldon Kyle Thunderblanket in relation to this incident. He has been charged and a warrant issued for the following offences:

First Degree Murder - Section 235(1) Criminal Code;

Attempted Murder - Section 239(1)(a.1) Criminal Code;

Aggravated Assault - Section 268 Criminal Code;

Breach of Undertaking x 2 - Section 145(5.1) Criminal Code;

Mischief - Section 430(4) Criminal Code;

Assault - Section 266 Criminal Code

Thunderblanket is described as an Aboriginal male, 5’6” tall, 209 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may be armed and is considered dangerous. It is believed that Thunderblanket may be involved in the shooting of a mountie that occurred in Golden, BC on Oct. 11. The wounded officer is still in hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police believe he may be armed and is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and contact police immediately by dialing 911. Anyone with information on Sheldon Thunderblanket's whereabouts are asked to call the RCMP or Crimestoppers.