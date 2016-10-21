Voters to pick new council Wednesday

After weeks of campaigning, candidates will find out next week whether they will be elected to town council. Whitewood voters will head to the polls on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and choose from one of four people for mayor. At the same time, votes will be cast for the six available council seats with 10 names appearing on the ballot. Running for mayor is incumbent Doug Armstrong, who was first elected to council four years ago. He is challenged by Rhett Parks, Denise Peter and Fred Joynt. Neither Parks nor Joynt have served on Whitewood’s town council previously but Peter served…