Volleyball season in full swing at school

This past weekend, on Saturday, October 1, the senior boys hosted a home-tournament in the Whitewood School gymnasium. Six teams from two school divisions took part in the action of the day. The local boys made it to the playoffs but lost out in the quarter finals. Senior Volleyball Senior boys’ league games are scheduled for Tuesdays with playoffs beginning in early November. Check out the “Celebrate Whitewood School” Facebook page for weekly updates. The senior girls also played last weekend in the Moosomin Volleyball tournament on Saturday. This was a ten team tournament with the Whitewood girls playing 6…