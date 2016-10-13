Viterra Scotties Tournament of Hearts to be held in Melville

This year’s version of the Viterra Scotties provincial women’s curling championship will be held in Melville and thanks to some changes in the draw, it could be one of the most competitive ever. Event chair Larry Peterson says the 2017 competition will be a full round robin tournament “They got rid of the 12-team triple-knockout format and they’re going with a nine-team, complete round robin,” said Peterson. “That means each team will play each team one time. That’s going to make the event one day longer, so that means it’s going to run Jan. 24 to the 29.” The extra…