Tverkutes, Karen

Karen Annabelle Tverkutes, beloved wife of Bill Tverkutes, passed away in Taber on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at the age of 70 years.

Relatives and friends were invited to meet with the family at Southland Funeral Chapel, 5006 - 48 Avenue, Taber, Alberta on Tuesday, October 4, 2016 between 7:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.

The Funeral Service was held at Knox United Church, 4929 - 50 Avenue, Taber, Alberta on Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. Burial will take place at the New Finland Cemetery, New Finland, Saskatchewan.

Karen is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Tamara (Aaron) Cheng of Calgary and grandchildren Alyssa and Julia Cheng. She is also survived by her sisters Judy (Stan) Johnstone of Ottawa and Carmalita Agdomar of Calgary; brothers David (Susie) Maki of Ottawa and Perry (Donna) Erhardt of Esterhazy, Saskatchewan; sisters-in-law Reta Schmidt of Taber and Diana (Tom) Mason of Vancouver as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Eino and Myra Maki, sister Linda Maki and brother-in-law Lawrence Schmidt.

Karen was born into the close knit community of New Finland, Saskatchewan, twenty miles northeast of Whitewood. St. John’s Lutheran Church was the centre of the community and one mile from the family farm. Karen trained as a nurse at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Regina before coming to Taber for work in 1968. Karen and Bill were married in 1970, enjoying forty six years of marriage, living and working on their farm east of Taber. Their daughter Tamara was born in 1974. Karen loved to play bridge, travel, volunteer and sing in the choir at St. Theodore’s Anglican Church. However, she was most passionate about spending time with her grandchildren Alyssa and Julia. Karen will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by many.

If friends so desire, memorial tributes in Karen’s name may be made directly to the Taber Food Bank, 5512 - 48 Avenue, Taber, Alberta T1G 1S4.

