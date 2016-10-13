Town discusses arena, pool and park upgrades

The Whitewood Community Centre is up and running for another season. The skating ice has been installed and is being used while work on installing the curling ice is scheduled to begin next week. Hockey camps and practices have already begun and according to recreation director Matt Bahm, the community will have a good variety of hockey teams this season. “We have five minor hockey teams, two AA teams, the skating club, senior Orioles and Rec Whalers all booked in,” said Bahm. The addition of the AA teams will not only bring another caliber of hockey to the facility but…