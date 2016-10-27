Thirty more charges laid in break and enter crime spree

Thirty more charges have been laid against a man arrested during several break and enters in Moosomin over the summer after police connected him to thefts all over the province. Joseph Ronald Palmer, 52, appeared by video in Broadview Provincial Court on Oct 19 where 30 additional break and enter and theft charges were laid against him. Palmer is accused in connection with multiple break-ins at businesses and recreational camper trailers across Saskatchewan, ranging from Leader in the west to Carlyle in the east to Glaslyn in the north-central. [caption id="attachment_6945" align="alignright" width="164"] Saskatchewan RCMP detachment areas impacted by the…