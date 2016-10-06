Students participate in Orange Shirt Day

Students at Whitewood School were invited to wear an orange shirt on Sept. 30 for the National Orange Shirt Day — Every Child Matters. The Ministry for Education encouraged schools to support and participate in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission movement and the Orange Shirt Day is a movement inspired by Phyllis Jack-Webstad, A Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nationa elder in Williams Lake, B.C. Orange Shirt Day is a legacy of the St. Joseph Mission (SJM) residential school commemoration event held in Williams Lake in the spring of 2013. It grew out of Phyllis’ story of when she was six years…