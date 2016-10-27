Senior girls win silver in volleyball tourney

The Whitewood Tigers came home with a silver medal from the North Valley Senior Girls’ Volleyball Tournament in Lemberg on Oct. 21 and 22. The eight-team tournament consisted of two pools of four teams each with Whitewood, Broadview, Wolseley and Cupar in one pool and North Valley, Vibank, Grenfell and Fort Qu’Appelle in the other pool. [caption id="attachment_6944" align="alignright" width="300"] Whitewood's Jayne Keeley jumps up to make a block during a tournament match in Lemberg.[/caption] In the round robin event, Whitewood won all their sets against Broadview and Wolseley but ended in a split with Cupar, winning one and losing…