Season comes to an early end for Bandits

The football season has come to an early end for the Broadview Bandits. The Bandits played six games and lost their final contest to the Esterhazy Warriors, 46-30, leaving them with a 2-4 record and out of a playoff position. “We were trailing by two points at the half, but we had the momentum,” said coach Matthew Gesell. “We got down early, but we came back with some big plays. We had a couple of safeties and we were on the upswing.” Poor weather and poor field conditions were favourable for the Esterhazy team, defending its home turf. “The weather…