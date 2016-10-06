Residents must comply or site could be closed

Saskatchewan Environment has made it very clear that the Town of Whitewood must become compliant with their regulations or the landfill site will have to be closed. The Mayor, Councillor Brian Stevenson, Town Foreman Al Stevenson and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Sharon Rodgers, met with Sask Environment on September 27th where it was agreed that a date would be set to rectify the non-compliant issues at the transfer station. The propane tanks that are at the site have been removed and the sign at the entrance to the site will now include the times, the owner - Town of Whitewood…